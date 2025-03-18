American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 120,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 33.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.29. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $17.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.