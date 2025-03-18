American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.