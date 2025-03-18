Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Up 28.4% in February

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 882,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 687,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALTO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alto Ingredients Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 253,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 5.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.