Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Up 28.4% in February

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 882,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 687,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.
