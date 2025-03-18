Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Down 18.4% – Time to Sell?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. 3,372,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,171,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
Alphamin Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05.
Alphamin Resources Company Profile
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alphamin Resources
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Trading Halts Explained
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.