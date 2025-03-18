Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 358.80 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 372.32 ($4.84), with a volume of 1646836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.87).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 421.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 394.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX (1.12) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz Technology Trust had a net margin of 98.24% and a return on equity of 34.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Allianz Technology Trust

In related news, insider Lucy Costa bought 7,180 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £31,663.80 ($41,127.16). Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

