Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

