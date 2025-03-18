Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$97.00 to C$94.00.

3/4/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$85.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$89.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$87.00 to C$85.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$67.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.81. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a 52-week low of C$67.50 and a 52-week high of C$85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.