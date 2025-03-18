Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $142.50 and last traded at $143.72. Approximately 11,122,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 18,872,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $341.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

