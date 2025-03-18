Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, Director David Alexander Fleck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,700.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE:AGI opened at C$36.92 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.72 and a 1 year high of C$36.99. The stock has a market cap of C$10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.49.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

