Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,392 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

