Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $45.25. Approximately 1,024,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,979,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

Affirm Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,986,000. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,149.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,434.40. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,093. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile



Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.



