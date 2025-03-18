AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) CEO Buys $102,700.00 in Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Neville acquired 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,289.52. This trade represents a 10.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Daniel Neville acquired 30,349 shares of AFC Gamma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $197,875.48.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $138.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the third quarter worth $140,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the third quarter worth $193,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 257.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFCG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

