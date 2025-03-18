Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $14.34 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

