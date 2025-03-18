Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $193.50. The company has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

