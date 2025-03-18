Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 1,065.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 240,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 219,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,746,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,612,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of THW stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,122. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

