Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Up 34.9% in February

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

ASGI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 57,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,248. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%.

Insider Transactions at Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas W. Hunersen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,020. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,453,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 83,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.