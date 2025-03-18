810,668 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 810,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

