809 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 34,497.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after acquiring an additional 241,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,144,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,371,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,516,000 after acquiring an additional 133,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Medpace by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 109,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

MEDP opened at $326.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.56. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

