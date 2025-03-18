6,659 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by Enhancing Capital LLC

Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

