626,588 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Bought by Birnam Oak Advisors LP

Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 626,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,037,000. ChampionX comprises 8.3% of Birnam Oak Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in ChampionX by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in ChampionX by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in ChampionX by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.28. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

