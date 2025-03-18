5,609 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by RD Lewis Holdings Inc.

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital set a $54.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

