5,459 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 125,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,434,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

