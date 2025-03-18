525 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $285.27 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $266.75 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

