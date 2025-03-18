515 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.6 %

AMD opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $193.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

