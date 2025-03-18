478,350 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,023,000. Bank of America accounts for 0.5% of Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $315.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

