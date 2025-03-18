4,383 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Acquired by Kennondale Capital Management LLC

Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $163.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.92 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

