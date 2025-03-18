4,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Birnam Oak Advisors LP

Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Birnam Oak Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 820,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.