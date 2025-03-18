3,467 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Purchased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Itron by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 134,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.45 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $80,452.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,930.10. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itron

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.