3,025 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,301.36. The trade was a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,776 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.0 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

