2,309 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Northern Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Northern Trust by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 528.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average of $102.32. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

