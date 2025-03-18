2,192 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by RD Lewis Holdings Inc.

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Deere & Company comprises about 1.2% of RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 155.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $482.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.88 and its 200-day moving average is $434.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

