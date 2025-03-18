13,988 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Kennondale Capital Management LLC

Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. Capital One Financial accounts for about 2.0% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $165.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

