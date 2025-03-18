13,000 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Enhancing Capital LLC

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.9% of Enhancing Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $11,256,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average is $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

