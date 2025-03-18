12,519 Shares in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 16,538.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens cut shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $1,067,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,375,677.82. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $152,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,460.80. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,611. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of COCO opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.