10,907 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Acquired by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567,654 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 737,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

