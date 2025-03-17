ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 3.0 %

ZTO opened at $19.99 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

