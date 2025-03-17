ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 93,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ZK International Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. ZK International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

ZK International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.