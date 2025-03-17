ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 93,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ZK International Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. ZK International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26.
ZK International Group Company Profile
