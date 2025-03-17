Yardley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 58,502 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Yardley Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 678,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV opened at $29.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.