Yardley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 137,134 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,134 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 16.6% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Yardley Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $34,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,001,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after buying an additional 86,747 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 511,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,238,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,166,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 399,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 60,546 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DFAU opened at $38.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

