Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 446,800 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
XOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of XOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of XOS in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.
XOS Company Profile
Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
