Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 236.80%. Analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

