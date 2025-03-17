Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,775,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,070,000 after purchasing an additional 87,662 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee now owns 1,163,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,723 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 764,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 575,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,794,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.