Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $50.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.