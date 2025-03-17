WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in February

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 536,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 787,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,017,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of WONDF stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. WonderFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

About WonderFi Technologies

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

