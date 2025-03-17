WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of INDH stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $39.78. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 million and a PE ratio of 23.17. WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $45.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33.

Get WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 926,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund

The WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (INDH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree India Hedged Equity index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index comprised of the 75 largest companies in India. The fund employs currency hedging strategies to protect against fluctuations between the Indian Rupee and the US Dollar INDH was launched on May 9, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.