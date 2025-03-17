William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 809,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $121,390,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 2,263.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $498,700.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,310,024.65. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $1,502,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,454.08. This trade represents a 23.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,131 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $102.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.69. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

