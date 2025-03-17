William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 177,969 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,969 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of HDFC Bank worth $158,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 104.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $60.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

