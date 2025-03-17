William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 135,803 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,803 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 0.6% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.62% of Dynatrace worth $264,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 551,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48.

Several analysts recently commented on DT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

