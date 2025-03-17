William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,243,193 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,332,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243,193 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 8.30% of Flywire worth $213,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Flywire by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,408,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,199,000 after acquiring an additional 326,120 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 19.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,226,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,516 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,406,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Howard acquired 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.80. This represents a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Flywire Trading Up 4.4 %

Flywire stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

