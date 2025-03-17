William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,586 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $184,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $172.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.10 and a 1 year high of $312.60.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

